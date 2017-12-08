Reminder: Rotary Club of Lynnwood Santa Breakfast set for Dec. 9 at Edmonds CC

Rotary Club of Lynnwood invites families to join them for the club’s Annual Santa Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.



You can get tickets and reserve your seat in one of the following ways:

Register and pay by clicking on the “Register Santa Breakfast” in the right column – Visit the Lynnwood Rotary Club website.

– Email : ginachurch16@hotmail.com – Call Gina Church at 425-308-2320, especially if you can’t afford it. – Show up at the event, held in Woodway H all Room 202 at Edmonds Community College, and pay at the door.

ynnwood Rotary – Find the group on Facebook atand send the club a message to reserve seats and pay at the door. If you are unable to afford the breakfast, the Rotary Club of Lynnwood encourages you to come with your children anyway, as a number of tables are sponsored and you will be admitted free of charge.