Reminder: Repair Cafe expert help returns nearby Saturday, April 14

All Snohomish County residents are invited to a free Repair Cafe event put on by WSU-Snohomish County in Everett.

During the Repair Cafe, attendees bring materials and repair specialists help repair your stuff.

Repairable items may include things like toys, bicycles, clocks, clothes, jewelry, small electronics and appliances, among others.

Pre-registration is recommended so specialists can tell attendees what parts to bring. Register by contacting Heather Teegarden at heather.teegarden@wsu.edu or 425-357-6027. Learn more about the event by clicking here.

The event will take place at the Everett Public Works Spada Conference Room, 3200 Cedar Street in Everett, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 14.