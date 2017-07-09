Reminder: Register now for MLT 5K Fun Run/Walk for free t-shirt

Hundreds of feet will hit the pavement this summer as family and community members participate in the MLT 5K Fun Run/Walk to raise money for Mountlake Terrace public elementary schools.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, which is the weekend of Tour de Terrace.

The MLT 5K Fun Run/Walk will begin at Mountlake Terrace High School, then wind through nearby roads and parks before returning to the high school. The route is entirely on sidewalks or paths that are jogger stroller friendly.

The event will be timed, and awards will be presented at the end of the race.

Like last year, proceeds raised will go to support student enrichment at MLT public elementary schools. Organized by the Cedar Way Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), the funds raised will benefit Cedar Way students and will be used by the organization to fund programs such as field trips, school events, and additional supplies for our art, music and library programs. Participants can also designate another MLT public elementary school, like Terrace Park or Mountlake Terrace Elementary, to receive part of the registration dollars. Last year’s event brought in close to $8,000 for MLT public elementary schools.

The entry fee is $25 for an adult or $20 for youth when registered in advance, or $30/$25 the day of the race. Registrations received by July 10 will include a t-shirt. Registration can be completed at this link.