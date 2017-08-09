Reminder: Register now for Lynnwood Rotary event featuring UW President Ana Mari Cauce

Community members are invited to join the Rotary Club of Lynnwood on Thursday, Aug. 24 for a lunch followed by keynote speaker Ana Mari Cauce, the president of the University of Washington.

This event is by pre-registration only and costs $20. Click here to register. Registration deadline is Aug. 17. A map and parking permit can be accessed after your payment has been received.

Lunch begins at noon and the event runs until 1:30 p.m.

Event Venue & Address:

Edmonds Community College

Woodway Hall Rm 202

20000 68th Ave. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Parking address and instructions:

There is designated Rotary parking at Edmonds Community College as you enter campus on your right-hand side off 68th Avenue West and 204th Street Southwest at the roundabout.

Business casual attire is recommended.