Reminder: Register now for MTYAA football and cheer, ages 6-14



MTYAA provides youth ages 6-14 the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of both tackle football and cheer leading in a safe and fun filled environment.

MTYAA Football and Cheer is a community based program that practices and plays games locally. The coaches and families are from the local community and players primarily attend schools in the Edmonds School District. MTYAA has been serving the Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Edmonds and Lynnwood communities since 1972. The organization works closely with Mountlake Terrace High School athletics in order to prepare kids and help them transition seamlessly into High School and becoming a student athlete.

MTYAA and every WJFL franchise is a member of USA Football, requiring all coaches to be certified and pass a strict background check.

Football and Cheer registrations for 2017 are open! You can register online at mtyaajrfootball.org. An in-person registration event will be held at Sorelli Pizza, 22402 44th Ave. W., from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

On June 1, the registration fee becomes $250.