Reminder: Register for STEP UP: Moving Racial Equity Forward conference on April 20

Registration is now open for a STEP UP: Moving Racial Equity Forward conference on April 20.

Leadership Snohomish County will once again be convening to discuss racial equity. Please join us for STEP UP: Moving Racial Equity Forward at the Lynnwood Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A minimum of 600 participants are expected, which would make it the largest annual racial equity event in the region.

Keynote speakers this year will be Ijeoma Oluo and Nate Bowling.

Ijeoma Oluo is a Seattle-based author, speaker, active feminist and internet yeller. Oluo embodies a rare ability to be straightforward, funny and effective in her coverage of sensitive and hyper-charged issues in America.

Nate Bowling is a teacher at Tacoma High School, was named 2016 Washington State Teacher of the Year and is the co-founder of Teachers United. He is a veteran teacher trying to decipher the education policies and social politics that impact his students, his classroom, and his practice.

Community members are invited to gather around the essential topics of racial equity and inclusion and how we can better welcome all to our ever-expanding table.

To register, click http://bit.ly/ 2Iu3Rkv. The event is free to attend, though there are options to buy lunch, pre-order a book by Oluo or make a donation to Leadership Snohomish County.