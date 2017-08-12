Reminder: Reception Aug. 15 for four Fire District 1 fire chief finalists

Four finalists have been selected for the position of Fire Chief of Snohomish County Fire District 1, and nearby residents are invited to meet them later this month.

The candidates are:

Marion Blackwell, currently Fire Chief with the City of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Rich Brown, previously Deputy Chief of Operations with the Redmond Fire Department and Fire Chief with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Kenneth McCarthy, currently a Division Chief with the San Jose Fire Department, California.

Bruce Stedman, Fire Chief with the Arlington Fire Department.

The four finalists will be introduced at a public reception Aug. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. at Fire District 1 Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S, Everett.

City of Lynnwood officials are participating in the selection, as the successful candidate would become Fire Chief of a new Regional Fire Authority (RFA), consolidating the Lynnwood Fire Department and Fire District 1, if the measure is approved by primary voters. As of Wednesday’s election update, the RFA measure had 54.41 percent voter approval with 20,684 ballots counted on the measure.

Officials from the cities of Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace – all with long-term district service contracts that would transfer to the RFA – are also participating in the interview process.

The public is encouraged to come and meet the four finalists at the Aug. 15 reception. Candidates will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves and the public can leave comments for the district’s consideration.

Fire District 1 and Lynnwood Fire consolidated their administrative staffs last year. During that time, Lynnwood Fire Chief Scott Cockrum became FD1’s fire chief. He resigned in December, and FD1 Asst. Chief Brad Reading has been serving as acting chief.

RECEPTION

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: Snohomish County Fire District 1 Headquarters

12425 Meridian Ave. S.

Everett, WA 98208