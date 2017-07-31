Reminder: Primary election ballots due Tuesday, Aug. 1

Here’s a reminder from Snohomish County Elections to return your primary ballot.

Mountlake Terrace residents are among those voting for Position 4 on the Edmonds School Board. You can read a summary of our candidate coffee for that race here.

Nearby unincorporated areas will be voting on whether to approve a Regional Fire Authority that joins Snohomish County Fire District 1 with the City of Lynnwood’s Fire Department. You can read more about that here.

Voted ballots may be returned through a ballot drop box until 8 p.m. Election Day or through the mail. If mailing, use a stamp and make sure your ballot is postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 1.

There’s a ballot box near the Edmonds Library at 650 Main St. There’s also one in front of Lynnwood City Hall at 19100 44th Ave. W.

Didn’t receive a ballot? Eligible voters may download a replacement ballot at www.myvote.wa.gov.

Election results will be available at www.snoco.org/elections after 8 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Accessible Voting Units are available for voters who cannot cast a private, independent ballot by mail:

Snohomish County Auditor’s Office

3000 Rockefeller Ave

1st Floor Admin W Bldg, Everett

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Election Day, Aug. 1, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Lynnwood Sno-Isle Library

19200 44th Ave W, Lynnwood

Monday, July 31, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Election Day, Aug. 1, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.