Reminder: Organ concert at Trinity Lutheran on Nov. 19 features Katelyn Emerson

Trinity Lutheran church, located at 6215 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood, will welcome prize-winning organist Katelyn Emerson on Nov. 19 for a concert.

Emerson was awarded the prestigious First Prize of the National Young Artists Competition in Organ Performance (NYACOP) at the American Guild of Organists National Convention in July 2016. She has also won many other awards, including competitions in France, Russia and most recently in the VIII Musashino International Organ Competition in Tokyo, Japan.

A native of New Hampshire, Emerson studied at the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music in Ohio with James David Christie and others, and on a Fulbright scholarship in Toulouse, France with Michel Bouvard and Jan Willem Jansen.

In September 2016, Emerson joined the staff of the Church of the Advent (Boston, MA) as Associate Organist and Choirmaster. Her varied program will include works of Bach, Langlais, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Muffat, Rheinberger and Sweelinck.

The concert is offered at a suggested donation of $15 for adults or $10 for kids, or pay as able. The concert on Sunday, Nov. 19 begins at 7 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church’s organ, opus 4, is a stunning two manual, 30 stop mechanical action instrument, noted for its glorious sound. It is housed in an Italianate style case of black walnut, in a fine acoustical environment. Every part of the instrument was built by Martin Pasi especially for this space and was installed in 1995 shortly after the new sanctuary was completed.

There will be a reception following the concert to meet and greet the artist.