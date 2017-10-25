Reminder: One informational meeting about Prop 1 remains

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting informational meetings this month so residents can learn more about Proposition 1, a 30-year bond measure for $12.5 million to construct a new City Hall and expand the city’s police station.

City Manager Scott Hugill and Police Chief Greg Wilson are expected to attend and answer questions during the events. One remains:

Thursday, Oct. 26 at Cedar Way Elementary, 22222 39th Ave. W., from 6-7:30 p.m.

For more about Prop 1, watch an informational video at this link.