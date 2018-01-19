Reminder: NW Mind, Body, Spirit expo returns to Lynnwood Convention Center Jan. 20

The Northwest Mind Body Spirit Connection expo will return to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The event brings together local experts and vendors in traditional and alternative approaches to health and well-being. The event will feature booths and exhibits throughout the downstairs ballroom area at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Attendees will be able to sample and learn about products, receive a mini-reading or massage, or even try reflexology.

Vendors will include 3 Petals Healing from Bothell, Green City Dental from Edmonds, On Point Performance Neuro Training from Seattle, Acupuncture Associates from Marysville, AXIS Pharmacy Northwest from Mountlake Terrace, Experience Momentum from Lynnwood and more. View a full list at this link.

Speakers will also exhibit at the event, covering topics such as organic farming, mindrul meals, Feng Shui and brain health. A labyrinth installation by Dan Niven will also be featured at the event.

Tickets for the event are $10 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Parking is free at the Lynnwood Convention Center. In addition, a special screening of the documentary “Heal” will be held immediately after the event; tickets for the screening are $15.

The event at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nwmindbodyspirit.com.