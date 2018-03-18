Reminder: Northwest Neighbors — aimed at helping seniors age in place — to meet March 20

Northwest Neighbors Network — a local non-profit that helps seniors “age in place” in their own homes/apartments — is hosting a presentation from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 20 at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave. N.E., Suite #1, Shoreline.
Northwest Neighbors connects members with each other and neighborhood volunteers, agencies and professionals who provide services that help people engage in their communities and remain living in their homes as they age.
From the group announcement:
“Not everyone is fortunate enough to have family members or friends to help out, and even for those who do, busy schedules or distance can be limiting factors. Northwest Neighbors is part of the rapidly growing national ‘Village’ movement and is one of a handful of Washington State nonprofits helping seniors age in place.”
The Northwest Neighbors service area covers Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds/Woodway/Esperance, Mountlake Terrace and South Lynnwood. Meeting attendance fee is $2 for members and $4 for non-members, which covers the cost of the room rental.