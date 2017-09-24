Reminder: National Voter Registration Day at library Tuesday, Sept. 26

The fourth Tuesday of September each year is designated as National Voter Registration Day, and League of Women Voters of Snohomish County encourages all to register at local libraries on Sept. 26.

League members will be assisted at some locations by members of the AAUW (American Association of University Women), and the NAACP.

Have you just turned 18? Have you recently had a change of address? Are you a new resident of Washington? This is a good time to update your information and be ready to vote in November. Make sure your voice is counted.

Members will be available to assist at the registration table at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 2330 58th Ave. W., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For information about registration, visit www411VOTE.org and the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website at www.lwvsnoho.org.