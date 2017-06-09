Reminder: MTHS Sports Booster Club to host poker tournament benefiting teams

The Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club (SBC) is inviting all poker players to go all in to support Hawk football this Saturday.

The Football Committee of the SBC is sponsoring the Hawks Poker Tournament on Saturday, June 10, to raise funds for the MTHS football program. The event will be held at Big E Ales in Lynnwood with check-in set for 5 p.m.; game play will begin at 6 p.m.

About $2,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs at the fundraising tournament. Buy-in is $50 with re-buys available for $25. The evening will also include a 50/50 raffle and a “Final Table” raffle.

Participants are asked to register for the fundraiser tournament in advance at sandymerten@gmail.com.

–By Doug Petrowski