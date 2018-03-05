Reminder: MTHS jazz band to perform at Hot Java Cool Jazz, tickets on sale now

Mountlake Terrace High School’s jazz band will again perform at Starbucks’s annual Hot Java Cool Jazz concert on March 30.

Tickets are on sale now. All proceeds will benefit participating schools.

If you purchase tickets at the Starbucks location in Cedar Plaza (22805 44th Ave. W.), your ticket will benefit Mountlake Terrace High School. Tickets can also be purchased online at this link or at the Paramount Theatre box office, located at 911 Pine St. in Seattle.

Other participants for the 2018 Hot Java Cool Jazz event are Ballard, Garfield, Mount Si and Roosevelt high schools. Mountlake Terrace High School also performed in 2017’s event.

For more information about the event, click here.