Reminder: MTHS Goodwill donation drive set for Saturday, June 2

Mountlake Terrace High School will host a Goodwill donation drive on Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Donations from the community will help fill a truck and earn money for programs at Mountlake Terrace High School. Large furniture will not be accepted. Volunteers are also needed to help with the event, click here if you are interested in signing up.

So far this year, the school has earned $2,850 from Goodwill donation drives.

The truck will be at Mountlake Terrace High School, located at 21801 44th Ave. W.