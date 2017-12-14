Reminder: Mountlake Terrace Elem. to host Winter Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 16

The bonanza of local holiday bazaars continue this weekend as the Mountlake Terrace Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) hosts their annual Winter Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the school’s temporary location in Edmonds.

The event, set to run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature homemade items made by not only crafters and artists from the area but the school’s students and their families as well. There will also be opportunities for school-age attendees to create their own art projects during the bazaar.

Saturday’s bazaar will also include musical performances, a book fair, a multi-cultural photo booth and a visit by Santa Claus. Goodwill Industries will also be on-site collecting donations from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Mountlake Terrace Elementary PTO will receive a donation from the organization once the truck is filled with items to be resold at Goodwill stores in the region.

Mountlake Terrace Elementary is currently located at 9521 240th St. S.W. in Edmonds (the old site of Woodway Elementary School) while the school’s new building is under construction.