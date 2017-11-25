Reminder: Mountlake Terrace annual tree lighting set for Dec. 1

Mountlake Terrace’s Annual TreeLighting Ceremony is set for Friday, Dec. 1, at Evergreen Playfield, 22205 56th Ave. W., at 6:30 p.m.

Visible for miles, the enormous “tree” is actually a frame constructed of over 1,800 lightsthat is located on top of the city’s water tower. The LED lights use only 25 percent of the power as the old lights while containing twice as many lights.

Tour de Terrace volunteers will serve cookies, hot coffee and cocoa.

The weather is always unpredictable in early December, so organizers recommend that guests dress warmly and wear boots if the weather is wet, because the event is held on a dirt field.

The event is free to attend.