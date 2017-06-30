Reminder: MLTnews sponsoring candidate coffee July 6 for school board candidates

MLTnews, Lynnwood Today and My Edmonds News are sponsoring a meet-the-candidates coffee Thursday, July 6 for those candidates who will appear on the Aug. 1 primary election ballot.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The event will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. at the Aloha Cafe, 6808 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The three candidates for Edmonds School District Board of Directors Position 4 have been invited to attend, and all three have confirmed their attendance. They are: Cathy Baylor, Deborah Kilgore and Cindy Sackett.

School board candidates must live in the director district that they wish to represent, but residents of the entire Edmonds School District vote to elect board members representing all five director districts. The Edmonds School District includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, part of Brier and unincorporated areas near those municipalities.

Candidates will be asked to introduce themselves and then will take questions from those attending.

The event will be videotaped and made available for viewing via the My Neighborhood News Network YouTube channel and also on each of our websites.

For those living in Lynnwood, the school board candidates will be followed immediately by the four candidates running for Lynnwood City Council Position 1. That session will begin at approximately 7:20 p.m.

The candidates are Van AuBuchon, Ben Corey, James Robert Deal and Chris Frizzell. So far, AuBuchon, Deal and Frizzell have confirmed attendance; Corey is unable to attend but is sending a representative.

Drip coffee will be provided free of charge; espresso drinks will be available for purchase prior to 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Aloha Cafe for providing space for this event.