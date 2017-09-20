Reminder: MLTBA to host event Sept. 21 benefiting MTPD

The Mountlake Terrace Business Association will host a fundraiser next week to benefit the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

The event, called “Crushin It for a Cause,” will include wine tasting and fun activities to raise money for the police department and its Community Outreach Program, which provides basic supplies and resources to people in need within the community. Police officers carry the supplies in their vehicles to distribute as soon as they see someone in need.

The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 5-8 p.m. at Brier Pizza Kitchen, 23631 Brier Rd.

Tickets costs $20 per person at the door, which includes five wine tastings and appetizers. There will also be a raffle — tickets will sell for $5 for three tickets. Items to win include a police ride-a-long, a coffee and tea basket, pieces of artwork, Seahawks goodies and more.