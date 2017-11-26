Reminder: MLT Library to host discussion on self-care and mental health Dec. 6

Sno-Isle Libraries will host a discussion about self-care and its optimal role in mental health at the Mountlake Terrace Library on Dec. 6.

The discussion, lead by Sarri Gilman, a family therapist and author, will explore a broad definition of self-care for optimal health and its role in mental health. Panelists include: Amber Saldivar, mental health counselor; Saranne Moreschi, Family-to-Family instructor with National Alliance on Mental Illness; and Ivette Bayo-Urban, Doctoral Candidate.

The event on Wednesday, Dec. 6 will run from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.