Reminder: MLT Elementary reunion on June 9 before summer demolition

Before the walls come down, alumni of Mountlake Terrace Elementary are being given one more chance to raise a ruckus at their old stomping grounds.

Mountlake Terrace Elementary is hosting a Reunion Celebration on Friday, June 9, and inviting all who attended the school since its opening in 1959 to come and join in on the festivities. The school is expected to be demolished this summer to make room for a new school.

Friday’s event begins at 5 p.m. with an Open House and Decade Reunions throughout the school. The entire facility will be available for wandering through and reminiscing. In addition, those who attended the school in the 1959 through the 1970’s are invited to gather in Rooms 19 and 20, alumni from the 1980’s and 1990’s in Unit A, school attendees from the 2000’s in Unit B and the current decade in Unit C.

The Celebration will include a music performance by current first graders at 5:30 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. by the school PTO’s annual barbecue and egg drop.

Other activities at the event include a photo booth with fun props and an opportunity to sign the principal office’s wall.

The current Mountlake Terrace Elementary School is scheduled to be torn down starting in July to make way for a new 62,500 square-foot facility. The $36.25 million project is expected to be completed in time for the 2018-2019 school year.

–By Doug Petrowski