Reminder: Lynnwood Library climate talk series concludes this Saturday

Climate scientists will offer presentations and answer questions on Saturday at Lynnwood Library, May 5.

The talk will feature information about the causes and impacts of climate change on polar ice, and the impacts on Northwest forests. Both events are free and open to the public.

Saturday’s speaker is as follows:

May 5: Brian Harvey, PhD, UW School of Environmental and Forest Science

The event is arranged by Cascadia Climate Action for the Sno-Isle Libraries and funded by the Friends of the Lynnwood Library.

