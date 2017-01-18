Reminder: Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with disabilities a chance to shine

Lynnwood Idol, a community-wide event set for Friday, Jan. 20, promises to give young adults with disabilities a chance to shine.

Lynnwood Idol participants are all current students from the Edmonds School District’s VOICE program, which is a transition program for young adults with disabilities.

The event is organized by McKenna Sessions, a senior a Lynnwood High School, who said she wanted to share her love of singing with others in her community.

“I wanted to have an event where we could give these young adults who have big hearts for music a chance to express themselves with song on stage,” Sessions said.

The event will take place at Alderwood Community Church (3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd. in Lynnwood) and run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go to The Arc of Snohomish County, an organization that serves people with disabilities and their families.