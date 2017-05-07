Reminder: Low-flying helicopter expected for aerial photography session on May 8

Mountlake Terrace residents should expect to see a low-flying helicopter around town on the morning of Monday, May 8.

The developer who owns the former Roger’s Market property, located at 232nd Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West, have hired an aerial photographer to photograph the property.

“Because he will be in a helicopter and hovering pretty low, we are trying to get the word out to the community well in advance so people do not get overly concerned,” said city spokeswoman Virginia Olson. “He will be photographing the Rogers Market site and asked that we help get the word out.”

The small, two-seat helicopter is expected to hover overhead starting at 8:15 a.m. on May 8. It is expected to hover at about 200 feet for about five minutes.

The property owner has already had photographs taken with a drone and has requested more detailed photos (not with typical wide angle lens). A long telephoto lens will not work on a drone due to center of gravity, which is why the helicopter will be used. The photographer has already notified the Seattle Flight District Office.