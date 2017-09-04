Reminder: Local restaurants coming together for Hurricane Harvey relief effort Sept. 5

To support relief efforts for the region devastated by Hurricane Harvey, several restaurants in South Snohomish County are coming together to add to the JJ Watt Houston Flood Relief Fund that so far has raised more than $10 million.

Seaun and LaRae Richards, owners of Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace, host a “Dining 4 Dollars” program each Tuesday to benefit local organizations. They have expanded their effort for next Tuesday, Sept. 5 to include several South Snohomish County restaurants — with proceeds helping flood victims.

So far the following restaurants are joining the effort:

Red Onion Burgers 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

21005 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Cafe Louvre 3-6 p.m.

210 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Yea Yea’s Sandwiches 4-7 p.m.

19915 64th Ave. W. #101, Lynnwood

Sorelli Pizza 5-8 p.m.

22402 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Big T’s Moonshine 5-8 p.m.

4911 196th St S.W., Lynnwood

Mazatlan Restaurant 5-8 p.m. (dining room only)

6003 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

“Our goal as a community is to raise over $10,000 to add to the JJ Watt Houston Flood Relief Fund,” Seaun Richards said. To kick-start the campaign, the Richards’ are donating $1,000.

During the hours listed above, each restaurant is pledging 20 percent of sales and 100 percent of cash donations. “Please come join us at any of these restaurants to help support the relief effort for Hurricane Harvey,” Richards added.

If you know of a restaurant that would like to contribute, contact Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996.