Reminder: Local Community Transit stations gear up for Bike Everywhere Day May 18

Friday, May 18 is Bike Everywhere Day and Community Transit is celebrating the use of bikes and buses at celebration stations in Snohomish County.

On Bike Everywhere Day, people are encouraged to get on a bike and ride to work, school, the grocery store or anywhere else they need to go. Celebration stations along major routes all over the region greet first-timers and experienced riders with goodies and grins, offering lots of encouragement and support.

Community Transit encourages people to incorporate bikes and buses in their daily commute all year long. Every Community Transit bus is equipped with a bike rack, and bus riders can store their bikes in bike lockers located at park & rides throughout the county. More information, including an instructional video for using the bike racks, is available at www.communitytransit.org/bikes.

The best way to celebrate Bike Everywhere Day is simply to get on your bike and ride! Stop by a Community Transit celebration stations and pick up refreshments, bicycle information and transportation resources:

Lynnwood Transit Center

Hosted by Community Transit

Featuring Community Transit’s Clean Air Superhero Oxy Gene

202nd Street Southwest and 46th Avenue West, Lynnwood

6-8 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace Transit Center

Swing on by and say “hi” on your morning ride! Come for bananas, coffee and cup cakes.

6001 236th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

6-8 a.m.

Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group

Swing on by our waterfront Celebration Station on your morning commute!

Local Sponsors include Copper Pot Grill, PCC Market, Greg’s Bicycle Shop and Starbucks.

Sunset Avenue and Main Street, Edmonds

6-9:30 a.m.

To see all celebration stations, click here.