Reminder: League of Women Voters to present program on immigration and law enforcement Jan. 7

Bob Free, a volunteer attorney with Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP), will give a presentation about the current state of immigration and law enforcement at 2 pm, Sunday, Jan. 7, in the Everett Public Library Auditorium, 2702 Hoyt Avenue in Everett. The program is co-sponsored by the Everett Public Library and the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County.

NWIRP’s Immigration 101 is a free training aimed at service providers such as teachers, health care professionals, domestic violence advocates, social service providers, and others who may serve the immigrant community as part of their work. However, it is also open to the general public. The program will answer questions that community members may have about the immigration system, immigration enforcement, and how immigration issues affect the communities they serve. This Immigration 101 training will also include an overview of the immigration system and immigration status as well as a “Know Your Rights” discussion for immigrant community members.

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project is the largest nonprofit legal services organization in the United States focused exclusively on defending and advancing the rights of low-income immigrants.

Free has 30 years’ experience as an immigration attorney, and taught immigration law at the schools of law at the University of Washington and Seattle University.