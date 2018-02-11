Reminder: Laugh it up at Edmonds Comedy Night Feb. 16-17, benefiting local schools

You’re invited to shake the walls of the Edmonds Center for the Arts with laughter at Edmonds Comedy Night. set for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16-17. Now in it’s 11th year, this annual show brings national comedians to the ECA to benefit local schools

Stand-up comic and Mountlake Terrace resident Kermet Apio started this show when his daughter was in kindergarten, as a way to raise funds to support his local elementary school. The benefit grew to two performances, and now supports schools and booster clubs throughout Edmonds School District. Every year, Kermet is master of ceremonies for a selection of national performers who delight and amuse.

This year’s audience is in for a treat. Edmonds Comedy Night’s 2018 featured comedians all hail from the Pacific Northwest: Dwight Slade, Bo Johnson, Drew Barth, Monica Nevi, and our own Kermet Apio.

From Portland, Dwight Slade has appeared in several feature films and has stories to tell about travellng the nation doing stand-up with his young family in a fifth-wheel camper. His is “the voice of the little man looking for a little justice.”

After a successful college basketball career, Monica Nevi shifted from shooting hoops to cracking jokes. She is host of the popular HugLife Podcast and just finished filming the comedy documentary 80 for 80.

Bo Johnson is a Seattle native and a rising star – he was a featured performer at Bumbershoot last year. His prank video “Bo and Mathew Sneak into a Movie Theater” was an internet sensation.

Drew Barth’s snarky humor is appealing to all ages and he’s a regular contributor to KIRO’s Dori Monson Show. He just opened for Ricky Gervais at Seattle’s Moore Theater.

Originally from Hawai’i, Kermet has a self-deprecating charm and his humor revolves around life’s “special moments” – his island childhood, his family, and life’s other little ironies.

Concessions and cocktails are available for purchase in the ECA lobby before the show and during the intermission. Tickets are still available for Saturday’s VIP reception, where audience members can mingle with friends and the show’s stars. Come out and and catch a few laughs.

Tickets available at the ECA Box Office.