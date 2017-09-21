Reminder: Jazz pianist Tamir Hendelman featured in Sept. 26 concert at MTHS

Tickets are on sale now for a special Mountlake Terrace High School jazz band concert on Sept. 26 that will feature world-renowned jazz pianist Tamir Hendelman.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show at Mountlake Terrace High School are $15 plus service fee for adults and $5 plus service fee for students, and are available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3082512. Any remaining tickets will be available the night of the concert at the door.

Hendelman will be joined at the Sept. 26 concert by his Tamir Hendelman Trio members Alex Frank and Dean Koba to perform as a trio and together with the MTHS Jazz 1 band.

Hendelman has recorded with Gladys Knight, Natalie Cole, Diana Krall, Jeff Hamilton and John Pizzarelli among others, and has toured throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Hendelman’s time in Mountlake Terrace will include a workshop with musicians at the high school. While in the Northwest Hendelman is also scheduled to perform at a number of private events and lead workshops at several area schools.

–By Doug Petrowski