Reminder: Info session Jan. 18 for Verdant’s Mediterranean for Life health program

Do you want to feel better, look better and lose weight in the New Year? Do you have borderline or diagnosed high blood pressure? Are you at risk for heart disease? Are you looking for support, structure, and professional advice that is tailored to your lifestyle?

If you said yes to any of the above and you’re ready to improve your health by taking positive, action-oriented steps, Verdant’s health coaching is for you!

Mediterranean for Life is Verdant’s new health coaching program that is based around the Mediterranean Diet, a plant-centered, anti-inflammatory diet. This eating pattern promotes health, prevents many chronic diseases, and is highly recommended by physicians.

Learn more about this unique program at a free info session on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. You’ll learn more about the details of the program and take a survey to assess your readiness to participate. That night you can sign up for the program if eligible and interested. Pre-registration for the free info session is required on our registration website or call 425-582-8600.

Mediterranean for Life details:

· Six group sessions focused on healthy eating, exercise, and changing lifestyle habits.

· Four individual sessions focused on personal goal setting and strategies to fit your needs.

· Runs January-March with a follow-up in June (see specific dates listed below).

· Participants receive materials to support their new healthy habits.

All group and individual sessions are led by Kim Larson, RDN, CSSD, CHC, CD, an experienced Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Sports Dietitian (plus a former personal trainer and exercise instructor) and a Certified Health Coach.

This entire introductory program is only $79 (registration fee), with potential for a $50 rebate on registration if you reach your personal goal. Scholarships are available. The program is valued at $400 in professional health coaching by a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. The info session on Jan. 18 is a free opportunity to learn more before signing up and paying the fee.