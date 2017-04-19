Reminder: Human trafficking discussion series to begin in Lynnwood April 20

Sowing Seeds of Hope, a ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood, will host a series of discussions on Thursdays in April and early May covering human trafficking and how to stop it.

The first discussion on April 20 will cover “Human Trafficking & Our Electronics.” The second on April 27 will cover “REST: Real Escape from the Sex Trade.” The final discussion on May 4 will cover “Labor Trafficking and the Faith Action Network.”

The talks will occur at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., at 7 p.m.