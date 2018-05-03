Reminder: Help add to Bicentennial Park trail May 12

Community members are invited to join Girl Scout Troop 43752 at Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 12 at noon as they lay fresh gravel to complete a full circle path around the park.

Girl Scout Troop 43752 has raised $500 in funds for the project, according to Parks Superintendent Ken Courtmanch, which is about one-third of the estimated cost of the project. Additional funds will be provided by donors and the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation.

The park has gone through several improvements since 2010, when cleanup efforts started. In 2012, the city of Mountlake Terrace added a sidewalk and made frontage improvements. Since then, numerous scout projects have included adding sections of gravel pathway around the park, adding a flagpole and installing a Little Free Library, among others.