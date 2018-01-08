Reminder: ‘Growing Your Independent Music Studio’ topic of Jan. 9 workshop

Have you always wanted to teach private music lessons, but didn’t know how to go about getting the word out about your new plan? Or perhaps you have a studio already, but would like more students.
Cathy Baylor, a nationally certified teacher of music, will be discussing what she has learned about technology and other marketing techniques since starting her piano studio in 2004. Topics she will cover include how to develop your product and how to use technology, including Search Engine Optimization, to market yourself.
Baylor will also discuss her recent run for the Edmonds School Board and what she learned about self-marketing from this experience.
The one-hour presentation to the membership of the Edmonds Music Teachers Association will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 8109 224th St. S.W. in Edmonds.
All those interested are invited to come at 10:30 a.m. for light refreshments and a short musical performance.
