Mountlake Terrace High School will hold a Goodwill Donation Drive on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Community members are invited to clean out their closets and help “fill the truck” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W.

Goodwill will make a donation to Mountlake Terrace High School when the truck is filled.