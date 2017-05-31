Reminder: Girls invited to InspireHER STEAM event at Alderwood Boys & Girls Club June 3

Girls ages 8 and older are invited to expand their horizons by participating in a free, hands-on workshop that delves into the world of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), at the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will listen to, observe, and interact with professionals in the STEAM fields during breakout sessions. More than 100 girls are expected to attend.

“We want the girls to learn about fields where women have traditionally been underrepresented, and understand that they have the power to change that,” said Marci Volmer, Snohomish Club Director.

The STEAM Day agenda includes:

An interactive “roadshow,” including pyrotechnics, presented by Patrick Burnett, who leads Edmonds Community College’s engineering department. Burnett will encourage girls to take charge of their own learning and be self-advocates.

The art portion of the day will be covered by Village Theatre, as an actor from the arts center will perform a drama presentation.

OceanGate, the Everett company planning an expedition to the Titanic site, will also be in attendance with a submersible and robotic arm.

This workshop is free and registration is open to the public. Each registration includes snacks, lunch and a t-shirt.

To register for the event, click here.