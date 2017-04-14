Reminder: Fun and water safety information this Saturday for ‘April Pools Day’

Before venturing into the water this summer, you and your family can get safely prepared for seasonal water-related activities during April Pools Day on Saturday, April 15.

Check out the safety fair in the lobby from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and enjoy pool activities from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool, 5303 228th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.

April Pools Day is a free, family event sponsored by Edmonds Family Medicine, Swedish Edmonds Hospital and the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Department to promote water safety and swimming as a healthy lifestyle.

Get ready for all kinds of water activities. Learn about how to be safe and what you can do. The City of Mountlake Terrace and partner organizations will provide participants with information and activities promoting water safety and life jacket use.

To receive a free pass for a Recreation Swim at Mountlake Terrace pool from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., participants must complete the water stations in the pool from 5 to 6 p.m.

There will be a raffle for a set of swim lessons (sponsored by EFM), life jacket and other prizes. To win a raffle prize, you must complete the water safety stations and be present at the drawing at 6 p.m.