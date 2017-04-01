Reminder: Free TEDx salon at Edmonds Community College April 6

Have an idea worth spreading, or curious about what it takes to be a TEDx speaker? The public is invited to TEDxSnoIsleLibraries Salon 2017 on Thursday, April 6, for an evening with local TEDx speakers to get inspired and learn how they turned ideas into talks.

Edmonds Community College will host the salon from 7-8:30 p.m. on campus in the Black Box Theatre. This event is free and open to the public. Click here to reserve your seat.

“We’re excited to host the TEDxSnoIsleLibraries Salon on our campus,” said Tonya Drake, Edmonds CC’s vice president for College Relations and event facilitator. “The audience will be encouraged to engage with the panelists about their experiences as TEDx speakers and their own personal transformations that occurred as a result of being a speaker.”

“There is a rich, wide vein of great ideas worth spreading in our region, and they are just waiting to be shared,” said Ken Harvey, Sno-Isle Libraries’ TEDx licensee. “Attending this salon is a great way to learn how to spread your ideas.”

Panelists include:

Sriharshita “Harshu” Musunuri — Junior inventor, researcher, scientist, and emerging polymath

Musunuri is a junior at Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek, a student researcher in a University of Washington chemical engineering lab, a 2016 Davidson Fellow Laureate, and curriculum director of the non-profit Girls Rock in Science and Math.

She has achieved national recognition for her studies and invention, and was an intern at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Musunri’s TEDxSnoIsleLibraries 2016 talk, “Channeling Your Inner Renaissance,” will be shown. Her talk advocates for the pursuit of multiple disciplines to facilitate knowledge and achieve a contemporary renaissance.

Dr. Ed Castro — Trumpeter, composer and arranger; band director at The Soundview School, Lynnwood

As a young musician, Dr. Castro often heard the phrase “innovation through imitation.” That concept has defined his career. A founding member of the Mosaic Brass Quintet, he is both a freelance musician and a teacher at Soundview School. He is also a lecturer and affiliated artist at Pacific Lutheran University, where he performs with the Lyric Brass Quintet.

Selected portions from Castro’s TEDxSnoIsleLibraries 2016 talk, “Finding Innovation through Imitation,” will be shown. Through his talk and performance, Castro invites viewers to recognize and overcome the constraints of self-imposed walls.

Anna Rohrbough — Leadership development, professional business coach and trainer, TEDx speaker coach

Rohrbough is president of AR Leadership, about which she said, “My business is helping people create the business and life they love.”

Her clients include companies and communities whose leaders want to excel. Rohrbough serves on the city of Mukilteo’s Long-range Planning Committee, the Mukilteo School District Budget Committee, and as the manager of her son’s soccer team.

Selected portions from Rohrbough’s TEDxSnoIsleLibraries 2015 talk, “Rethinking change,” will be shown. In her talk, she explores her belief that focusing on problems actually perpetuates them.

The Black Box Theatre is at 20310 68th Ave. W. For directions and a campus map, go to edcc.edu/campus.