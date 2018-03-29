Reminder: Free Stop the Bleed classes on March 31

In times of injury and disaster, do you know what to do until help arrives? Learn how to Stop the Bleed and Save a Life with a class by Disaster Medicine Project doctors Robert Mitchell and Mary Jo Kintner.

“Imagine your spouse is injured while working in the yard with a chainsaw,” said Dr. Kintner. “Your heart is pounding as you dial 911. What do you do next? Check for safety and then you need to stop the bleeding.

“The Stop the Bleed program trains, equips and empowers the bystander to stop active, life threatening bleeding. You are the first link in the chain of survival. Free classes and training are available on March 31 as part of National Stop the Bleed Day.

“It goes without saying that the best way to prevent deaths from bleeding is to prevent the traumatic incident in the first place. Prevention of shooting incidents is an urgent and complex task. Putting in early warning systems for earthquakes, mitigating our old school and other buildings at risk for collapse during earthquakes, putting in systems to prevent train derailments, developing autonomous vehicles, investing in safer bicycle lanes, avoiding cell phone use while walking across streets or while driving are just a few actions that have the potential to decrease life threatening injuries. These take time, money and political will. Meanwhile, another way to prevent deaths from bleeding is to take a class and learn to stop the bleed and save a life.

“My husband loves chainsaws. What’s your nightmare? Sandy Hook, Las Vegas, Parkland, Amtrak derailment, a bicycle, car, or pedestrian accident? A severed major artery or vein can lead to death in 3-5 minutes. First Responders arrive in 6-9 minutes. You can save a life. You can stop the bleeding while help is on the way before it is too late.”

Free classes are available at area hospitals including:

Swedish Edmonds on March 31 hosts three classes running 10 a.m.-noon, 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Register here.

Providence Everett is sponsoring a class at the Washington State University Everett campus on March 31 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Register here.

Can’t make it on March 31? Providence Hospital sponsors monthly classes with information here.

Additional classes can be found at BleedingControl.org.

The Disaster Medicine Project can arrange classes at your place of business, school, church or other community organization. For more information, contact Dr. Kintner. To learn about the nonprofit Disaster Medicine Project and its mission to strength local disaster resilience and community self-reliance, see the DMP website.