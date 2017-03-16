Reminder: Free personal safety seminar on March 29

The City of Mountlake Terrace Police Department will be sponsoring a free personal safety seminar on Wednesday, March 29 from 6-9 p.m.

In light of recent events involving active shooters, workplace violence and other attacks, the goal of the course is to offer information, resources and the latest best practices that can help students identify and safely avoid dangerous encounters.

Course participants will also be discussing “Policing in the 21st Century” with Police Chief Greg Wilson. This is a discussion between community members and law enforcement to help strengthen trust and collaboration, while continuing to reduce crime.

This interactive course will be held on Wednesday, March 29 from 6–9 p.m. at the City of Mountlake Terrace Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 200.

This is not a physical personal defense class.

Topics to be covered:

 Policing in the 21st Century

 Personal Awareness

 Dos and Don’ts when Confronting Criminals

 Safety at Home (Planning, Landscaping/Security Systems)

 Workplace Violence & Active Shooters

 Deadly Force Encounters

 Should I Buy a Gun? Discussion

 The “Shoot Decision”

 Legal Issues

If you are interested in attending this free seminar reserve your seat now. There will be limited seating available and the course will be on a first come first serve basis.

For more information or to reserve your seat, please contact Megan Johnson at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department: mjohnson@ci.mlt.wa.us or 425-670-8260.

Detective Sgt. Pat Lowe will be presenting this course. Lowe has over 20 years experience as a law enforcement officer.

He has experience as a patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant and special services sergeant.

Sgt. Lowe is currently one of the department’s firearms instructors and is a certified response to active shooter instructor.