Reminder: Free Lyft ride to Alderwood Mall on Black Friday weekend courtesy BoxLunch

This year, you can do your holiday shopping on Black Friday weekend and the last weekend before Christmas without worrying about driving to the mall or parking.

BoxLunch, a retailer inside Alderwood Mall, is teaming up with Lyft to provide one-time credit for a free ride valued at up to $15 to participating malls, including Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood.

The offer is valid on Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 16-17. To redeem, passengers need to use the promo code GIVEBACK45567 in the Lyft app.

BoxLunch will also hold a 30 percent off flash sale during Black Friday on most items.

For more information, click here.