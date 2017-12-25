Reminder: Free health insurance enrollment information and more at MLT Library Tuesdays

Though the time to enroll to receive coverage on Jan. 1 has passed, Sea Mar Community Health Centers will still be coming to the Mountlake Terrace Library on upcoming Tuesdays to offer assistance to help you enroll in Medicaid and low cost coverage health plans through the Washington Health Plan Finder.

Those in need can also get assistance in getting access to food stamps and/or cash assistance.

For those who already have insurance through the state, associates will help you renew and answer any questions you might have about your coverage.

Drop in anytime between 1-4 p.m. to meet with a Certified Navigator who is available to help you free of charge.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.