Reminder: Free hands-only CPR classes offered on April 13 at EdCC

Community members can go to the Edmonds Community College campus on Thursday, April 13 to learn hands-only CPR. Training will be provided by Premera Blue Cross and American Red Cross.

Sessions will be held at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. A session in Spanish will be held at 6:30 p.m. Premera will provide free First Aid kits to all attendees at each event.

“By helping increase the number of county residents who are CPR trained, we can support the goal of increasing sudden cardiac arrest survival rates,” said Fritz King, business continuity manager for Premera Blue Cross.

More than 80 percent of all sudden cardiac arrests occur at home and according to the Resuscitation Research Group, the chance of surviving a cardiac arrest outside a hospital was found to be twice as high when bystanders performed continuous chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breathing, as compared to when bystanders performed standard CPR.

“Premera and the American Red Cross share a mission to ensure the safety of our community,” said Chuck Morrison, executive director of the American Red Cross serving Snohomish County. “Premera’s gift of training is truly a gift for the entire family.”

According to Morrison, hands-only CPR training is far more likely to be used with a family member or co-worker than with a stranger.

“Our Premera Blue Cross team is pleased to have a strong partnership with American Red Cross. Improving our customers’ lives and the health of our community is at the center of all we do,” King said. “We are proud to support hands-only CPR training, and to further Red Cross’s preparedness mission.”

Individuals may register online at http://www.redcross.org/news/ event/local/washington/ Edmonds-Save-A-Life or by calling 425-740-2323 to register.