Reminder: Forum for Mountlake Terrace city council candidates Wednesday, Oct. 11

Mountlake Terrace community members are invited to a candidate forum for city council candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 11, sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Business Association and MLTnews.

City officials will also be on-hand to answer questions about Prop 1, the city’s proposition for a new City Hall and Police Department expansion, near the end of the event.

The event will be free and open to the public at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m. It is expected to end at 8 p.m.

All Mountlake Terrace candidates appearing on the Nov. 7 general election ballot are expected to attend.