Reminder: Forum discussing townhome construction in Town Center on Dec. 14

How should townhomes be built in areas nearest the downtown? That’s the main question to be discussed at a forum sponsored by the City of Mountlake Terrace on Dec. 14, 6-7 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. SW. on the second floor of the Redstone Building.

The City’s standards allow townhomes and commercial parking lots to be built in the “transitional use” areas near the Town Center. (See illustration for the Transitional Uses Area.)

“We’ve heard concerns that the current code for the transition area is not doing what was intended,” said Mayor Jerry Smith. “We need to take a look and get a clear sense of what actually is or is not working and how it can be improved.”

The City’s Planning Commission has begun discussing code options, such as allowing the transitional area and the RS 4800 Zone to have the same maximum three-story height as other parts of the City. Currently, the height limit in the transition area next to downtown is two stories—a story less than residential areas further away from downtown.

“A variety of ideas about building design, landscaping, walkability, and open space may be considered, said City Manager Scott Hugill. “We hope that people who want to build in this area and people who live or spend time nearby will come together and share their thoughts about what’s important for townhomes to be successful.”

The City is looking to update its code for the transitional uses area by early 2018. The Dec. 14 forum is one opportunity for public input. A schedule for other public meetings and opportunities will be announced soon.

The forum will include a City slide show about the area and how the code applies. Attendees will be invited to share their thoughts or write down their comments.

For more information, call the Community and Economic Development Department at 425-744-6207.