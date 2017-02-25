Reminder: Forum discussing local homelessness coming Tuesday to MLT Library

The number of south Snohomish County residents with no permanent home or temporary shelter has risen sharply. The causes and prevention of homelessness will be the topic of a forum at at “Homelessness Here,” a Sno-Isle Libraries forum scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Mountlake Terrace.

The 90-minute event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. The libraries of south Snohomish County invite you to attend, and bring questions for a panel of local experts.

Panelists will be Kristen Cane, director of development and policy for the Housing Authority of Snohomish County; Elysa Hovard, director of outreach for Cocoon House; and Mark Waldin, program manager of South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter.

The moderator will be Kathy Coffey, executive director of Leadership Snohomish County and member, Lynnwood Human Services Commission.

The event is the last of four “Homelessness Here” forums sponsored by the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation this winter. Learn more at sno-isle.org/issues-that-matter.

Accommodations for people with disabilities are available on request. Please contact Kristin Piepho at Mountlake Terrace Library, 425-776-8722, in advance of the forum.