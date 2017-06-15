Reminder: First Librarypalooza! set for this Saturday at Mountlake Terrace Library

The Mountlake Terrace Library is offering a brand new event this week designed to get kids excited about all that the library has to offer during the upcoming summer season.

Librarypalooza! is set for Saturday, June 17, with activities scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library.

The day begins with a visit from Paws for Reading, an opportunity for young readers to read a book with a visiting dog, cat or other friendly creature trained to be a good listener.

In the afternoon, first responders will drop in to the library and read aloud some of their favorite children’s books. Kids can also get hands-on throughout the event with craft activities and a bookswap.

Librarypalooza! is designed to be a drop-in event for ages 5-11 with a parent or guardian; the event is made possible by the Friends of the Mountlake Terrace Library.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. For more information about the library, click http://www.sno-isle.org/locations/mountlaketerrace/.

–By Doug Petrowski