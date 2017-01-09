Reminder: First City Hall Advisory Committee meeting set for Jan. 11

The public is invited to attend the first City Hall Advisory Committee meeting set for Wednesday, Jan. 11.

During the meeting, committee members will introduce themselves and receive an orientation from City Manager Scott Hugill. The orientation will cover the committee’s tasks, open meetings act guidelines, public records act guidelines and operating protocols for meetings.

The committee will also elect a Chair and Vice Chair.

A schedule for future meetings will be discussed, as will the possibilities for a website and other communication methods for the committee to city residents.

The meeting will be open to the public. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. Ste. 200. To view the full agenda for the meeting, click here.

The City Hall Advisory Committee was created at the end of 2016 with the goal of drafting a plan for a new City Hall.

To fund a new City Hall, another tax-raising measure will need to go to voters in 2017. Similar measures for a new City Hall have gone to the voters three times before, and each one failed. To improve their chances of getting such a measure to pass, City Council decided to create a City Hall Advisory Committee after Prop 1 passed in August 2016.