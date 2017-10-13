Reminder: Fire Prevention Month open house Saturday, Oct. 14

Kids can spray water from a real fire hose, tour a fire engine and talk with firefighters about safety at South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue (SSCFR) Fire Prevention Month open house on Saturday, Oct. 14.

SSCFR is the name of the new Regional Fire Authority formed Oct. 1 as Fire District 1 and Lynnwood Fire consolidated.

The free open house takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

Children can take a Fire Safety Adventure – collecting stamps on a game card for each open house activity. Each child who completes all items on the card will receive a fire safety prize.

The focus will be on this year’s Fire Prevention Month theme: “Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out!”

“In a fire, seconds can mean the difference between residents of our community escaping safely from a fire or having their lives end in tragedy. That’s why this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is so important. It reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan,” said SSCFR Fire Chief Bruce Stedman.

SSCFR offers these fire tips to follow to plan a home fire escape:

Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.

SSCFR is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, with more than 260 uniformed firefighters to provide full-time staffing at 14 fire stations. The department serves more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.