Reminder: Final days to register for MTYAA Youth Baseball

Registration for MTYAA Youth Baseball is now open for the 2018 spring season.

Registration closes Feb. 17.

Divisions are available for kids ages 4-19 years old.

In addition, adult volunteers are needed to serve on MTYAA’s Board of Directors and to coach.

The league has been in Mountlake Terrace since 1972. All games are played at Forest Crest and Evergreen Playfields, with some travelling for older kids.

The league is a non-profit league and is also seeking sponsors to help with some equipment and supply costs.

For more information or to contact MTYAA baseball, click here to visit their website.